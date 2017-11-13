Obituary: Jim Paulman

James A. “Jim” Paulman, age 61 of Rhinelander, died Nov. 2, 2017 at Friendly Village.

He was born Sept. 10, 1956, in Wakefield, Mich., to Louis and Barbara (Swanson) Paulman.

Jim is survived by his wife, Agnes, Rhinelander; two brothers, Tom, Bergland, Mich., and Dave, Rhinelander; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob and Karen Turk, and Larry and Ann Levijoki; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and the family cat, Norman.

Cremation has taken place. A burial, with family and friends attending, will take place at the Bergland, Mich. cemetery in the spring. (Carlson Funeral Home)