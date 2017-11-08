Three Lakes voters pass revenue cap override referendum

Ballot initiative approved by nearly 3-1 margin

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Voters in the Three Lakes School District went to the polls Tuesday and overwhelmingly supported a referendum to allow the district to exceed the state-mandated revenue limit by more than $3 million in each of the next five years.

According to preliminary vote totals provided by Three Lakes School Board clerk Randy Ingram, the measure passed district-wide by almost a 3-1 margin, 750-294.

The revenue limit override approved by voters includes around $2.34 million that was part of the previous referendum, plus $747,664 for each of the next five years. The district’s stated purpose for holding the latest referendum involved declining enrollment and the loss of state and federal funding.