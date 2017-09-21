Obituary: Mary M. Lehmann

CLOSE

Mary M. Lehmann, age 64, of Rhinelander and formerly of Crandon, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital following a long battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 15, 1953, in Laona to Walter and Ethel Dault.

Mary loved spending time with friends and family, camping, and attending her grandchildren’s extra-curricular activities.

Mary is survived by her husband, Michael Lehmann of Rhinelander; sons, Michael (Laura) Lehmann of Tomahawk, Tony (Casey) Lehmann of Rhinelander, and James (Shannon) Lehmann of Eagle River; two sisters, Adele (Joe) Treml of Laona and Linda (David) Wilson of Crandon and Bushnell, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Darlene Dault of Laona and Chris (Ralph) Epling; seven grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William Dault; and her mother-in-law, Dorothy Lehmann.

Per Mary’s request, no formal services will take place; however, the family is planning a celebration of life to be held Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Rhinelander Veteran’s Center, 1002 Coon Street.