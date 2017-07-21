Boulder Junction Food Pantry receives donation

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Boulder Junction Lions Club presented its annual $1,500 donation to the Community Food Pantry in Boulder Junction. The Pantry serves people in need across western Vilas County. Food is distributed each Thursday with hours alternating between mornings and afternoons.

Food from the Emergency Food Assistance Program, purchased from sources such as Second Harvest and donations is distributed.

Pictured from left, Bill Daley, pantry board member; Fred Zarembka, pantry board member; Robert Anderson, pantry board chair; Cherie Sanderson, Lions Club president; Otis Voeltz, Lions Club treasurer; Ken Perry, pantry manager; Anita Hornbrook, pantry treasurer; Ruth Johnson, pantry secretary; and Nancy Voeltz, pantry board member.