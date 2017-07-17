Obituary: Ray Somers

Ray Somers, age 80, of Harshaw, diedSunday, July 16, 2017, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 23, 1936, in Tomahawk to Howard and Hazel (Hudson) Somers. Ray served in the Army in the late 1950’s.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; his daughters, Rebecca (Daniel )Richer of Green Bay, and Samantha Johnson of Rhinelander; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard “Butch” (Tami) Somers of Harshaw, and David Somers of Rhinelander; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.

Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Leslie; and his daughter and son-in-law, Kaye and Mark Juel.

Visitation for Ray will be held 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. July 21 at Carlson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. July 21 at the Union Grove Cemetery with Reverend Hans Heisinger officiating. A memorial is being established in Ray’s name for the Cassian Volunteer Fire Department. (Carlson Funeral Home)