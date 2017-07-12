Community Foundation donates $5,000 for beach docks at Hodag Park

The Rhinelander Community Foundation has donated $5,000 to the city for two docks installed at the beach at Hodag Park. Photo by Kevin Boneske

Beach already recipient of more than $3,000 worth of sand from Musson’s

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

The swimming beach at Hodag Park has added a pair of docks as a result of a $5,000 donation from the Rhinelander Community Foundation to the city.

Rhinelander parks director Jeremy Biolo said the docks located on each side of the swimming area will make the beach “look aesthetically a little more pleasing” with the buoys hooked on the edge of the docks and the swimming area extended.

Biolo said adding boulders along the shoreline would help deal with erosion problems.

“The ice has really taken out our sand and we’re putting more and more money into that,” said Biolo, who also noted Musson Brothers donated more than $3,000 worth of sand to place at the beach this summer. “We’re going to try to protect that beach for the future.”

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Report of erratic driver near Minocqua leads to felony drug charges

Comments comments

City disallowing temporary tent structures used for storage

Comments comments

BABE RUTH BASEBALL: Rhinelander wins Prep League regular-season title

Comments comments

Appleton man accused in Oneida County of child sex assault

Comments comments