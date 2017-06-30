Northwoods July 4 festivities

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

There is no shortage of summer entertainment in the Northwoods. When it comes to the July 4 holiday, communities step it up, with each one offering a different take on the traditional festivities, including parades, live music, and to cap it off, fireworks. Area celebrations are highlighted below.

Rhinelander

Annual parade, with the theme “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly,” begins at 11 a.m. on Brown Street. The Kiddie Parade starts at 10 a.m., with lineup at 9:30 a.m. near Zion School. Fireworks at dusk can be viewed from Hodag Park.

Harshaw

Rondele Ranch, 8959 Co. Hwy. K., is hosting a July celebration and fundraiser Saturday, July 1. Gates open at 5 p.m. Free admission includes live music by Nashville recording artist Jerry Schmitt and the 100 Miles Band at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Hot dogs, brats, beer and soda for sale. All proceeds benefit the Cassian Volunteer Fire Department.

Eagle River

The July 4 celebration begins downtown with live music, food and beer garden 10–11 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. with a new route, beginning near Eagle River Cemetery and progressing down Wall St. Fireworks at dusk and can be viewed from the Hi-Pines Campground festival grounds or near Northland Pines School District area on Pleasure Island Road. Visit EagleRiver.org for complete listing of activities.

Manitowish Waters

Activities take place 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Community Center. The annual parade begins at 1 p.m., with the route following Hwy. W from the North Lakeland Discovery Center to the gravel pit near Hwy. 51. Music at Koller Park 4-6 p.m., Skiing Skeeters at Rest Lake Park 7-8:30 p.m. and finally, fireworks over Rest Lake at dusk. For more information, visit ManitowishWaters.org.

Mercer

The holiday kicks off Monday, July 3 with a street dance downtown. The annual parade begins at 11 a.m. July 4; the route begins at the Mercer Ranger Station and makes its way through downtown. Food, games, drinks and live music take place at Carow park throughout the day, leading up to fireworks at dusk. Visit MercerCC.com for complete listing of activities.

Minocqua

Events begin with the Kiddie Parade at 3:45 p.m. Children can gather on the sidewalk near Redman Realty with their decorate bikes at 3:15 p.m. The main parade follows at 4 p.m., beginning at Fieldstone Drive (south of the bridge, next to the Shell station), following Hwy. 51/Oneida Street through downtown Minocqua, and ending just past Torpy Park. The parade theme is “Hometown Heroes.” The Lakeland Community Concert Band will perform at Torpy Park after the parade; the Min-Aqua Bats show takes place at 7 on Lake Minocqua. Fireworks will begin at dusk. For more information, visit Minocqua.org.

Presque Isle

Celebration starts on Main Street at 5:30 p.m., with food and drinks available. The Bike and Buggy Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks can be viewed from Main Street or the American Legion on Hwy. W at dusk. Call 715-686-2910 for more information.

St. Germain

Independence Day week begins July 2 with the 13th annual Freedom 5k Fun Run at 8:30 a.m., followed by a craft show 9 a.m.–3 p.m. in the park by the Red Brick School House. Bring a chair and watch the “Let Freedom Ring” parade which starts at 3 p.m., and runs from Hwy. 70/Co. Rd. J. and continues to the fire department. The celebration includes a firemen water fight, live music and food, and concludes with fireworks at dusk. Visit www.st-germain.com for more information.

Three Lakes

The 65th annual parade begins at the Three Lakes High School at 9 a.m., goes north to Huron Street, east to Forest Street, north to Superior Street and then west through the heart of the town.

Tomahawk

Tomahawk Lions Pow Wow Days include 5k and 10k runs, starting at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Games and the Lions food stand will be open throughout the day at the park. The annual parade begins at 1 p.m., followed by the Tomahawk Fire Department water demonstration. The day wraps up with the Kwahamot Water Ski Show at 8 p.m.; fireworks can be viewed from SARA Park and the water ski show at dusk. Visit tomahawklions.com for more information.