Local Mulleady office receives sales award

Pictured from left, James Mulleady Jr., Pete Tenderholt, Jim Mulleady, Jeremy McCone, Ellyse VanDyke, Jake Nelson, Heidi Grether, Dennis Hurst, and Judy Mixis. Submitted photo.

The Coldwell Banker Mulleady Inc., Realtors office in Rhinelander has been recognized for achieving the 2016 Premier Office National Sales award.

