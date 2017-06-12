Portion of Highway 17 closed in Lincoln County after crash

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that State Highway 17 closed between County B and County D in the township of Harrison due to a motor vehicle crash.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the crash involved a dump truck that caught on fire in a wetland area south of County D. One person was injured and flown from the scene by the Spirit 2 helicopter.

The sheriff’s office also noted traffic on that section of Highway 17 was rerouted while the roadway was closed before one lane of traffic reopened Monday afternoon.