Obituary: Roger Cooper

Roger Carl Cooper, age 72, of Rhinelander, died Thursday, May 4, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 29, 1945 in Menomonee, Mich., to Earl and Frieda (Willison) Cooper.

Roger resided most of his younger years in Long Lake where he enjoyed fast cars and hanging out with his big brother, Wally. He graduated from Florence High School in 1963. Later in life he moved to Rhinelander where he met his sweetheart, Betty Smith. They were married May 6, 1967.

Roger was employed at the Rhinelander Paper Mill for 39 years but his real passion was for his love of music. Roger played bass guitar and sang for several bands throughout his years which included the Mavericks, Brothers Plus One and White Lightning. Over the years Roger loved spending time with his family, playing music, reminiscing about the good old days and going for drive to the casino in the car he loved, with his wife by his side. Roger loved the penny slots where he would play one penny at a time knowing he was never going to strike it rich that way. He truly enjoyed the simple things of life. Roger will be greatly missed for his mischievous sense of humor, his endless love of music and his captivating stories.

Roger is survived by his wife, Betty Lou (Smith) of Rhinelander; daughter, Shelia Pisut of Rhinelander; sons, Roger (Samira Kawash) Cooper of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Curtis (Crystal) Cooper of Laona; grandchildren, Callie, Illia, Colten and Brady; his step-grandchildren Jessalyn, Courtney and Zachary; his siste,r Mary Perosa of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Thomas Cooper of Menominee and Loren Cooper of Shawano; nieces, nephews; sister-in-law, Carol Cooper of Long Lake; other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Betty and Patricia, and his brothers, Wallace, Roy and Richard.

Roger will be laid to rest in Long Lake. A celebration of his life will be held May 28 at 4 p.m. at the Pine Lake Town Hall in Rhinelander. All are invited to come remember Roger. (Carlson Funeral Home)