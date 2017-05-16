Northwoods School of Dance students perform

Spring performance showcases Northwoods dancers

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Northwoods School of Dance performed their interpretation of The Wizard of Oz and other specialty pieces last weekend at the Rhinelander High School auditorium. According to director Karen Cook, this is a new production for the school and the dancers had a great time telling the timeless story through dance. Dancers ages 3-21 from Crandon, Land O’Lakes, Eagle River and Rhinelander all participated in program.

Kaylee McRae, Tanya Taylor, Jessie Swearingen and Cook choreographed the production. The show was made possible by a grant from the Northern Arts Council. Photos by Bob Mainhardt.