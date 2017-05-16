Northwoods School of Dance students perform

The older students perform a ballet piece to "The Story of My Life."

Spring performance showcases Northwoods dancers

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Northwoods School of Dance performed their interpretation of The Wizard of Oz and other specialty pieces last weekend at the Rhinelander High School auditorium.  According to director Karen Cook, this is a new production for the school and the dancers had a great time telling the timeless story through dance. Dancers ages 3-21 from Crandon, Land O’Lakes, Eagle River and Rhinelander all participated in program.

Kaylee McRae, Tanya Taylor, Jessie Swearingen and Cook  choreographed the production. The show was made possible by a grant from the Northern Arts Council. Photos by Bob Mainhardt.

Younger dancers perform to "Can't Stop the Feeling." Younger dancers perform to "Can't Stop the Feeling." The older students perform a ballet piece to "The Story of My Life." This dance team performed a salute to the military. Following the yellow brick road were Tin Man, Sage Flory; Lion, Mackenzie Bourcier; Dorothy, Tina Kansariwala and Scarecrow, Olivia Monk. Photo by Bob Mainhardt. A student duet by Natalee Sundby and Natalie Shrock to the song, "I'll Be There." Beginning tap dancers perform to "Almost There." A group dances to the song, "Unsteady." A group dances to the song, "Unsteady."
