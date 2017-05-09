BOYS GOLF: RHS JV team 2nd at Bass Lake

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A day before the Great Northern Conference varsity teams were slated to tee off at the Bass Lake Country Club north of Antigo, junior varsity squads played 18 holes there Monday when Rhinelander placed second.

Medford had the top team score of 389, followed by the Hodags (409), Ashland (414), Antigo (420) and Mosinee (492).

Medford’s Sawyer Scholl ended up as the top individual with a 97, two strokes ahead of the three-way tie for second between Rhinelander’s Gunnar Millot, Medford’s Kaleb Voight and Ashland’s Neal Benson, who all carded a 99.

Other Hodag players finishing in the top 10 included Devon Gabor sixth at 101 and Nick Schiek tied for ninth at 104. The team’s other golfer whose score counted toward the overall total, Nick Sandstrom, carded a 105.

Rhinelander’s junior varsity team next had a GNC meet slated Tuesday at the Indianhead Golf Course in Mosinee.