BOYS BASEBALL: Hodags down Thunderbirds again, 6-4

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

For the second time in three days, the Rhinelander High School varsity boys baseball team has defeated Great Northern Conference foe Lakeland Union High School by a score of 6-4.

The Hodags, who hosted the Thunderbirds on Saturday for the first victory, picked up the second win Monday in Minocqua.

RHS scored half of its runs in game two in the top of the first. Easton Senoraske led off with a triple and scored on a single by Jacob DeMeyer, who reached home on a single by Cole Spaulding. The Hodags plated their third run of the inning after Brad Comer was hit by a pitch from LUHS starter T.J. Ullius and scored on an error.

The Thunderbirds didn’t get on the scoreboard until the bottom of the fourth when they scored all four of their runs off RHS’s starting pitcher, Comer. Three LUHS players – Caleb Menzia, Gunnar Weitz and Austin Wanty – each doubled with Weitz driving home a run and Wanty bringing two others to the plate. An RBI groundout by Tate Olson accounted for the fourth run of the inning.

From right, the Hodags’ Alec Modrow (1) is congratulated by assistant coach Alex Bontz after rounding third base followng his two-run homer over the center field fence.

The Hodags used the long ball to regain the lead in the top of the fifth with a two-run homer by Alec Modrow. That was the final inning on the mound for Ullius, who recorded the loss after giving up four earned runs out of the five scored on six hits with four walks and two hit batters while striking out five.

RHS scored its final run off of LUHS reliever Ray Rentmeester in the sixth inning when Senoraske led off with an single, DeMeyer singled, Comer walked and Tyler Blomdahl walked to bring home Senoraske, who also pitched the final three innings for the Hodags and recorded a save without allowing a run, hit or walk, but gave up a free pass to first by hitting a batter and struck out three.

Comer’s four innings on the mound earned him the victory, allowing four earned runs on four hits with three walks while striking out five.

The win improved RHS’s season record to 6-1 in the GNC and 9-3 overall going into Thursday’s home conference game against Mosinee.

Hodags 6, LUHS 4

Hodags 3-0-0 0-2-1 0 – 6 8 2

LUHS 0-0-0 4-0-0 0 – 4 5 3

WP–Brad Comer; LP­–T.J. Ullius; SP­–Easton Senoraske