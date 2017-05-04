Two RHS golfers medal at Lawsonia

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys golf team brought home a couple of medals after the Hodags competed in an invitational Wednesday at the Lawsonia Golf Course in Green Lake, where players were paired together with each team having two two-player duos whose scores were tallied together.

Two RHS players, Matt Reinthaler and Nick Twite, earned third-place medals in the Division 1 competition with their combined score of 167 for 18 holes. Reinthaler carded an 82 with Twite scoring an 85. The Hodags’ other two-player duo included Zach Olds (84) and Will England (94) ending up with a 178. Duos from Kewaskum took the top-two places.