NATH announces Tailgate Tour proceeds

Organization keeps 100 percent of the profits

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

In the planning stages since August, with countless hours of organizing, public relations and networking behind them, the folks at Northwoods Alliance for Temporary Housing (NATH) and Frederick Place can sit back and enjoy the financial rewards of their efforts to host the Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour stop in Rhinelander April 7.

The one-day event raised in the neighborhood of $40,000 for NATH.

NATH/Fredrick Place Executive Director Tammy Modic was notified eight months ago that the homeless shelter was selected as the financial recipient of the tour which acts as a community outreach effort and a thank you to fans. The event was announced publicly in February. In a press release Modic stated the event drew more than 800 fans, some from as faraway as La Crosse, Ripon and Milwaukee, to participate in the activities.

In addition to the money, another goal of the tailgate tour was to raise community awareness of NATH.

“Many of the people attending had not been to a NATH event before, and a large number of the 130 volunteers had not volunteered with NATH before,” Modic told the Star Journal after the event. “You can’t put a dollar amount on the impact of this community outreach.”

NATH/Frederick Place has been serving the homeless population of Oneida and four surrounding counties since 2011. Since then more than 550 people, including men, women and families, have called Frederick Place home. The NATH budget is $240,000 per year, with $30,000 of that coming from the state and federal government.

In the press release, Modic thanked the 21 businesses and 69 individuals that donated food, beverages, supplies and raffle items valued at more than $4,000.