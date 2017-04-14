Local union invests in STEM Scouts

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

United Steel Workers Union, Local 15, recently donated $500 to STEM Scouts, the new coed pilot program created by the Boy Scouts of America. Expera Specialty Solutions also contributed a monetary gift of $500 to support the growth of the program in the Rhinelander area.

STEM Scouts is designed to focus on the fun and exciting opportunities for boys and girls in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Through weekly after school meetings using four-to-six week thematic modules that cover a variety of disciplines, STEM Scouts is designed to be fast paced, thought provoking, and fun. The coed program, available to elementary, middle school, and high school students provides an opportunity for collaboration and gives all youth a chance to develop better STEM understanding and skills.

“Research continues to show that mentoring adds significant value to a student’s STEM education and interest,” said STEM Scouts director Amanda Flannery, “So STEM Scouts focuses on recruiting STEM professionals as Lab leaders and STEM organizations and companies as partners.”

Samoset Council was chosen by the Boy Scouts of America National Executive Board to participate in the expanded STEM Scouts program to bring additional learning and growth opportunities to youth in our area. Flannery said Samoset Council has developed 32 successful STEM labs across Central and Northern Wisconsin and are currently serving over 350 youth. This fall Samoset Council plans to expand the STEM program into more schools in the Rhinelander area. For questions about the STEM Scouts program contact Amanda Flannery at stemscouts@samoset.org.