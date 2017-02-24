The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander recognized two outstanding Rhinelander High School seniors at its recent weekly meeting.

Shelby Kuehn (center) participates in soccer, swimming, student council, and is a FBLA/DECA officer. She has won the poetry award from Carlson Funeral Home twice. She plans to attend UW-Stevens Point to earn her teaching degree.

Tyler Kolasa participates in cross country, hockey, band, and track. He also plans to attend UW-Stevens Point and major in social studies and political science. He hopes to become a high school teacher and eventually become involved in politics.

Pictured with the students is Kiwanian Brenda O’Rourke.