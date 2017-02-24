Outstanding Rhinelander High School seniors

The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander recognized two outstanding Rhinelander High School seniors at its recent weekly meeting.

Shelby Kuehn (center) participates in soccer, swimming, student council, and is a FBLA/DECA officer. She has won the poetry award from Carlson Funeral Home twice. She plans to attend UW-Stevens Point to earn her teaching degree.

Tyler Kolasa participates in cross country, hockey, band, and track. He also plans to attend UW-Stevens Point and major in social studies and political science. He hopes to become a high school teacher and eventually become involved in politics.

Pictured with the students is Kiwanian Brenda O’Rourke.

