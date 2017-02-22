Ambassadors welcome new downtown Rhinelander bakery

There’s a new bakery in town. At the Mad Batter Bakery, located at 25 S. Brown St., everything is made from scratch, with cage-free organic eggs. Special orders, breads, baked donuts, giant cookies, scones and homemade soups daily are just a few of the Mad Batter’s offerings.

The Rhinelander Ambassadors greeted the staff at the Mad Batter recently. Pictured from left are Jan Leschke, Karen Eckert, Steven Scheirer, Angel Dye, Maggie Steffen, Linda Krebsbach, Tom Peterson, owner Patty Oleinik, Christi Foster, Seth Meyer, Dave Russ and Judy Lundin.

The Mad Batter is open 6 a.m.–12 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday and can be reached at 715-966-4463.