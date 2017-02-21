Board approves raises for deputy county clerks

Increases reflect requirements for positions

Less than two months into Tracy Hartman’s four-year term as Oneida County clerk, that office’s deputy clerks will be getting raises.

The County Board passed a resolution Tuesday to increase the chief deputy from a “Grade Level G” at “Step 6” on the county’s wage schedule to a “Grade Level H” at “Step 3” and the deputy clerk/election specialist from a “Grade Level F” at “Step 1” to “Grade Level G” at “Step 1.” The changes take effect Feb. 25.

According to the resolution’s fiscal impact statement, the additional annual cost for the increases will come to $358 for the chief deputy, a full-time position, and $2,555 for the deputy clerk/election specialist, now a three-quarters-time position. The increases will be part of the county clerk’s 2017 budget.

Hartman and county human resources director Lisa Charbarneau discussed increasing the grade levels for the deputy clerks, so that those levels would reflect the education and experience requirements as being comparable to the deputies in the register of deeds, county treasurer and clerk of court offices.

Charbarneau noted the grade levels for the county clerk’s deputies had been lower than the other county departments as a result of a wage study previously done for the county by Carlson Dettman Consulting.

“Tracy was willing to look at those job descriptions and make those changes, as well as update the job descriptions with some of the duties and responsibilities that have changed,” Charbarneau said. “That has been completed.”

Hartman began her term at the beginning of the year with the two deputy positions being vacated. The previous chief deputy, Melodie Gauthier, retired in December, while the prior deputy clerk/election specialist, Kerri Ison, who ran unsuccessfully last year for county clerk, took a position with the county’s public health department.

Charbarneau previously informed the county Labor Relations and Employee Services Committee that the deputy positions in the county clerk’s office were budgeted in 2017 for more money than what the grade level increase requests called for overall because the two people previously in those positions were higher up in the pay scales.

Hartman selected Heidi Nehls, who was an economic support specialist in the county social services department, as the new chief deputy clerk, while the deputy clerk/election specialist, previously a full-time position, was reduced to three-quarters-time.

When Hartman campaigned for county clerk last year, she called for reducing the deputy clerk/election specialist position in the office to a part-time position as a cost-savings measure.