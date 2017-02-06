BOYS SWIMMING: Nolan Francis 1st 3 times at GNC meet

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Rhinelander sophomore boys swimmer Nolan Francis won two individual events and was also a part of a winning relay team at Friday’s Great Northern Conference meet hosted by Antigo High School.

Francis placed first in both the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 1.02 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:03.04). He also joined freshman Devon Gaber and sophomores Russell Benoy and Martin Hoger in winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.37).

Benoy added a runner-up finish in the 100 freestyle (58.7).

The Hodags recorded three third-place finishes from freshman David King in the 200 individual medley (2:39.67), freshman Thaddeus Heck in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.82) and from Hoger, Francis, Benoy and Heck in the 200 medley relay (2:00.15).