WPS warns hunters to check heating systems at the shack

Carbon monoxide poisoning can be fatal

As hundreds of thousands of hunters prepare to take part in Wisconsin’s gun deer season beginning Saturday, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is urging them to first perform a thorough heating system inspection at their hunting shelters this weekend.

An inspection of a cabin or temporary shelter’s heating system can be as crucial as blaze orange clothing, as it can prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide, a virtually undetectable gas caused by incomplete burning of fuel or improper venting.

Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be fatal, include:

Dizziness, headaches and fatigue

Cherry-red lips and an usually pale complexion

Nausea or vomiting

Fluttering heart beat

Unconsciousness

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors need to be installed inside all hunting shelters. Hunters should test the units to ensure they are working properly. A heating system’s vents also should be checked and cleared of animal nests or other debris. Additionally, portable electric generators should never be operated indoors in order to avoid a buildup of carbon monoxide.

WPS also cautions hunters to be aware of power lines and electric distribution equipment near hunting grounds. Hunting should not take place near these facilities, as a stray shot could damage equipment and cause an interruption in electric service.