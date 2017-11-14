Obituary: Milton J. Tushoski

Milton J. Tushoski, age 72, died Nov. 13, 2017, at Riverview Nursing Home in Tomahawk.

He was born June 26, 1945, in Milwaukee to Milton F. and Elaine (Winchell) Tushoski. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Milton is survived by his children, Steven (Eddy) Tushoski of Milwaukee, Suanne Gondek of Greenleaf, Sharon Tushoski of Milwaukee, Brenda (Jeff) Anderson of Tomahawk, Gilbert Gondek of Milwaukee and Daniel Gondek of Rhinelander; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Price of South Carolina, and Patty Tushoski of Marathon; and his brother, Roger of Washington.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. Nov. 18 until the 1 p.m. funeral service, all at the Krueger Family Funeral Home.

