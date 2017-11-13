Obituary: Thomas Newman

Thomas Charles Newman, age 80 of Rhinelander died Nov. 4, 2017, at his home with family. He was born July 4, 1937, in Milwaukee to Charles and Martha (Harrigan) Newman.

Tom is survived by his children, Cynthia (Joseph) Bocek of Crandon, Christopher Kingston of Malibu, Calif., Phillip Newman of Rhinelander, Kimberly (Peter Fourt) Deede of Rhinelander, Judith (Jon) Robinson of Rough and Ready, Calif., Valerie (James Dahl) Newman of Laurium, Mich.; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Jane; his parents, three sisters, and three brothers.

A memorial and remembrance service will be held Dec. 9, at Holiday Acres Resort in Rhinelander at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow. Memorial donations may be made to Tom’s family. (Carlson Funeral Home)