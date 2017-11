The Rhinelander Historical Society is hosting a holiday open house Saturday, Dec. 2, at the museum, located at 9 S. Pelham St. Admission is free and the public is invited to tour the museum, enjoy live holiday music performed by local musician, enjoy eggnog, apple cider and Christmas cookies and chocolate trees from noon-4 p.m.

An old-fashioned sleigh will be parked on the front lawn and available for family photos.