GIRLS SWIMMING: Hodags close out season at state

Winnicki 9th in 500 freestyle

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School girls swimming team wrapped up its season in Friday’s WIAA Division 2 State Meet at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Natatorium, where the Hodags competed in two events in which they qualified.

RHS’s best finish was recorded by freshman Makenna Winnicki, who tied for ninth in the 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 21 seconds). Edgewood senior Kelly Rodriguez won the event in 4:53.64, more than 12 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.

Winnicki also joined junior Grace Heck and freshmen Lisa Kennedy and Marissa Martin in the Hodags’ state-qualifying 200 medley relay, which placed 14th in 1:55.64. Edgewood set a new state Division 2 record in the event with the winning time of 1:44.59.

In the team standings, RHS earned 14 points to place 30th out of the 37 teams scoring points. Edgewood won the Division 2 state team title at 346, followed by New Berlin Eisenhower (202), McFarland (194.5), Tomahawk (142) and Whitefish Bay (134.5) rounding out the top five.