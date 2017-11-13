BOYS SWIMMING: Marna Winnicki, Jenny Heck named co-head coaches

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The same two individuals who filled in as Rhinelander High School’s girls swimming co-head coaches this fall have also been named the co-head coaches for boys swimming this winter, RHS activities director Brian Paulson confirmed Monday morning.

Paulson said Marna Winnicki and Jenny Heck, who will be splitting the salary for being the co-head coaches, will have two assistant coaches for boys swimming, Brent Olson and Dan Jesse.

The Hodags’ head boys swimming coach the previous three seasons, Lindsay Byrka, had not entered into new contract with the school district for 2017-18. Byrka had also been RHS’s head girls swimming coach, a position she resigned from this fall midway through the season after not reaching a new contract.

Practices for RHS’s boys swimming team begin Monday with the first meet set for Nov. 28 at Tomahawk.