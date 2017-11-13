Bell ringing season begins      

The Rhinelander Salvation Army is preparing for the 2017 Kettle Campaign, which begins Nov. 17 at Trig’s and Shopko, and Nov. 24 at Walmart. Anyone interested in ringing can sign up for a shift online at SARhinelander.org. To ring at Shopko, call Jan Leschke at 715-362-7157.

The organization’s goal is to raise $40,000. The money is used in the Rhinelander community to provide emergency assistance with housing, transportation and medical needs. For every $1 donated, 86 cents stays in Rhinelander; the remaining 14 cents is used for state and national emergency relief efforts.

Area Churches for Emergency Services, or Rhinelander ACES, manages the donations to serve the community in a united effort. Churches include Calvary Baptist, Congregational UCC, First United Methodist, Grace Foursquare, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Nativity of Our Lord, North Country Vineyard and Trinity Lutheran.

Ringing shifts at Trig’s and Walmart are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Each shift is 90 minutes. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 1081, Rhinelander, 54501

For more information, contact Kim Swisher, Kettle Campaign Coordinator, at 715-437-0465 or rhinelandersa@gmail.com.