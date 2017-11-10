Students attend future health professionals conference

Fourteen Rhinelander High School students recently attended the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) fall leadership conference, held on the campus of UW-Stevens Point.

The conference theme was “Extraordinary over Ordinary.” Breakout sessions included discussion on topics such as the physician assistant profession, paramedics, working in neonatal ICUs and other health-related occupations.

HOSA was founded in 1976 and clubs can be found in all 50 states and internationally. Rhinelander’s chapter this year has 45 members.