Students attend future health professionals conference

Rhinelander High School HOSA members attending the conference are, in front, Lexi Pond, Amber Briggs, and Mackenzie Pence. Middle row, Brodie Kasmarek, Ciarra Kadlek, Brittany Curby, and Cierra Fus. In back, Katrina Schnoor, Samantha Smith, Ashley Adams, Karyn Roberts, Emma Hjella, Emma Roberts, and Kaitlyn Kilmershausen.

Fourteen Rhinelander High School students recently attended the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) fall leadership conference, held on the campus of UW-Stevens Point.

The conference theme was “Extraordinary over Ordinary.” Breakout sessions included discussion on topics such as the physician assistant profession, paramedics, working in neonatal ICUs and other health-related occupations.

HOSA was founded in 1976 and clubs can be found in all 50 states and internationally. Rhinelander’s chapter this year has 45 members.

