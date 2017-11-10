Obituary: Heather Juedes

Heather A. Juedes, age 31 of Rhinelander, died Nov. 6, 2017, at the University Hospital in Madison.

Heather was born April 25, 1986, in Rhinelander.

She is survived by her husband, Travis; daughters, Adaline and Evelyn; mother, Lori Palmer of Rhinelander; sister, Jessica (Adam) Robinson of Rhinelander; two nephews; one niece; grandmother, Raeburn Wachal of Rhinelander; father-in-law, Darrell Juedes of Rhinelander, and brother-in-law, Andy (Stephanie) Juedes of Sun Prairie; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Joan Beth Juedes. A celebration of Heather’s life will take place from 1-6 p.m., Nov. 18, at the Hildebrand Funeral Home.

A balloon release will take place at 3 p.m. and a candlelight service at 6 p.m. Memorials in honor of Heather may be given to the family to establish a college fund for her daughters. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)