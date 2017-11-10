Local veterans gather for annual ceremony

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Clear blue skies and a cool breeze greeted the small crowd gathered near the Oneida County Veterans Monument on the courthouse lawn Friday for the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Master of ceremonies was County Veterans Service Officer Tammy Walters, who was recently elected president of the County Veterans Service Officers Association of Wisconsin.

Gulf War veteran Tom Jordens, better known as Chef Tom and co-owner of CT’s Deli, was the guest speaker at the event. Jordens told vets that whenever, wherever and however they served the country, they made a difference. Likewise, he said, the military had an impact on each and every veteran; adding that in his case, it made him the person he is today.

Nativity of Our Lord choir sang the National Anthem and America the Beautiful.

Veterans Day was originally called “Armistice Day,” and was celebrated Nov. 11, 1919 to recognize the first anniversary of the end of World War I. It became a national holiday in 1938.