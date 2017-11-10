Local veterans gather for annual ceremony

Military veterans in the crowd salute the flag during the singing of the National Anthem.

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Clear blue skies and a cool breeze greeted the small crowd gathered near the Oneida County Veterans Monument on the courthouse lawn Friday for the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

Master of ceremonies was County Veterans Service Officer Tammy Walters, who was recently elected president of the County  Veterans Service Officers Association of Wisconsin.

Gulf War veteran Tom Jordens, better known as Chef Tom and co-owner of CT’s Deli, was the guest speaker at the event. Jordens told vets that whenever, wherever and however they served the country, they made a difference. Likewise, he said, the military had an impact on each and every veteran; adding that in his case, it made him the person he is today.

Nativity of Our Lord choir sang the National Anthem and America the Beautiful.

Veterans Day was originally called “Armistice Day,” and was celebrated Nov. 11, 1919 to recognize the first anniversary of the end of World War I. It became a national holiday in 1938.

Guest speaker was Tom Jordens, who is a Gulf War veteran and chef and co-owner of CT's Deli on Brown Street. A crowd gathered at the Oneida County Courthouse, braving the below-freezing temperatures, to honor the community's vets. The Nativity of Our Lord Junior High choir performed the National Anthem and America the Beautiful. Former Oneida County Veterans Service Officer, and American Legion Post 7 member Cindy Pitts provided the invocation. At right is Tammy Walters, current CVSO, and emcee of the ceremony. Veteran Tom Jordens addresses the crowd. The Honor guard is comprised of veterans from VFW Post 3143 and Amvets Post 724.
<
>
Former Oneida County Veterans Service Officer, and American Legion Post 7 member Cindy Pitts provided the invocation. At right is Tammy Walters, current CVSO, and emcee of the ceremony.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Students attend future health professionals conference

Comments comments

Trophy history leads to revived firearms competition

Comments comments

Two RHS seniors sign NCAA DII letters of intent

Comments comments

Conviction vacated for man accused of trying to shoot wife

Comments comments