Kiwanis honors RHS seniors

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander honored two outstanding Rhinelander High School seniors at its weekly meeting.

Jared Fabich, left, has been a member of the football team for three years, served two years as captain and was selected as second team all-conference. Fabich has also been a varsity tennis player for four years and attended Badger Boys State, is president of the Interact Club and treasurer of the National Honor Society. He hopes to attend Iowa State University and major in aerospace engineering.

Alayna Franson was all-conference, state qualifier, team fastest runner and captain of the cross country team; was all-conference soccer player, captain and player of the year in the Great Northern Conference. Franson was also RHS track and field player of the year. She participates in HOSA, FBLA, and Interact and plans to study occupational therapy in college.

Pictured with the students is Kiwanian Brandon Karaba.