Two RHS seniors sign NCAA DII letters of intent

From left, Rhinelander High School seniors Brad Comer and Owen White sign letters of intent Thursday to play NCAA Division II sports after graduation. Comer signed to play baseball at Winona State University, while signed to play men's basketball at Michigan Tech. Photo by Kevin Boneske

White to play men’s hoops; Comer to play baseball

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A pair of Rhinelander High School seniors made their plans official Thursday to play NCAA Division II sports after graduation by signing letters of intent during a ceremony in RHS’s Digital Media Center.

Owen White has been offered a scholarship to play men’s basketball at Michigan Tech, while Brad Comer received a scholarship offer to play baseball at Winona State University.

White, a unanimous All-Great Northern Conference first-team selection in boys basketball his junior year, led the conference last season in points per game (22.2), rebounds per game (11.5) and individual blocks per game (2.5) after appearing in 11 of 12 league contests. He plans on majoring in mechanical engineering at Michigan Tech.

Comer, who received unanimous All-GNC first-team honors in baseball his junior year, both pitched and played in the infield last season when he led the conference in pitching victories (5), strikeouts (39) and earned-run average (1.44). At the plate over 12 league games, Comer batted .270 (10-37) with 6 RBI. He plans on majoring in sports management at Winona State.

