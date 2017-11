Ronald “Ron” Kochurka, age 76 of Sugar Camp, died Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at his home.

He was born Dec. 18, 1940, in Rhinelander to Steve and Helen Kochurka. Ron was stationed in Germany while serving in the Army.

Ron is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughter, Ginger Hochstetter of Alabama; two grandchildren and numerous friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. (Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home)