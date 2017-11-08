Rhinelander Swim Clubs opens season

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander Swim Club kicked off its season this past Saturday at the Lakeland Sprints Invitational.

Head coach Megan Cihla said she was pleased with the meet results.

“We have many brand new athletes who participated and showed some great talent,” Cihla said. “All of our returning athletes dropped significant amounts of time and looked strong. I’m excited for this upcoming season and seeing how everyone improves as the season progresses.”

The 11 swimmers brand new to club that participated in the meet were: Charlie Antonuk, Tessa Baker, Anthony Barnett, Lilyana Bontz, Allie Dornfeld, Sadie Houghton, Elliot King, Christopher Larson, Elena Larson, Dominic Lehmann and Caleb Luce.

Swimmers placing in the top three at the meet included, by name, age, place and event:

Charlie Antonuk, 8, second, 25-yard freestyle and 25 backstroke.

Jack Antonuk, 13, first, 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly, 50 breaststroke and 100 individual medley.

Brock Arrowood, 10, first, 25 backstroke; second, 25 freestyle, 25 butterfly and 100 individual medley.

Drayke Arrowood, 8, first, 25 freestyle, 25 butterfly and 100 individual medley.

Russell Benoy, 16, first, 50 freestyle, 50 breaststroke and 100 individual medley; second, 50 backstroke.

Shawn Denis, 10, second, 25 breaststroke; third, 25 freestyle, 25 butterfly and 100 individual medley.

Emma Houg, 9, second; 100 individual medley, third, 25 freestyle.

David King, 15, first 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke; third, 100 individual medley and 50 freestyle.

Zachariah King, 11, third, 100 individual medley.

Vivian Lamers, 9, third, 25 breaststroke and 100 individual medley.

Eli Lundt, 12, second, 25 backstroke.

Rylee Mickevicius, 8, second, 25 butterfly; third, 25 freestyle.

Phoebe Moran, 13, third, 50 breaststroke.

Trevyn Rappley, 12, third, 25 breaststroke.

Samson Shinners, 10, first, 25 freestyle, 25 butterfly, 25 breaststroke and 100 individual medley.

Olin Slette, 9, third, 25 breaststroke.

Ellyse Younker, 10, second, 25 butterfly.

TOP-THREE RELAY TEAMS

Boys 250 freestyle: first, Charlie Antonuk, Drayke Arrowood, Christopher Larson, Zachariah King, Russell Benoy.

Boys 9-10 100 freestyle: first, Shawn Denis, Olin Slette, Brock Arrowood, Samson Shinners; third, Dominic Lehmann, Caleb Luce, Anthony Barnett, Elliot King.

Girls 9-10 100 freestyle: first, Vivian Lamers, Evelyn Simonsen, Ellyse Younker, Emma Houg.

Boys 11-12 100 freestyle: second, Eli Lundt, Barak Rappley, Trevyn Rappley, Zachariah King.

Girls 11-12 100 freestyle: first, Sarah Marshall, Kelsey Yunkers, Ella Cordy, Sophia Miljevich.

The Rhinelander Swim Club heads to Ladysmith for the Pentathlon Invitational meet Nov. 11.