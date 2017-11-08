Location for Brewery expansion announced

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Rhinelander Brewing Company has purchased the former Forest TV and Appliance building on Brown Street in Rhinelander to expand operations, founder, president and CEO Jyoti Auluck announced Wednesday.

The 8,000-square-foot property at 43 S. Brown Street will be the company headquarters and will house a tap room and brewery that will produce its craft beers, including a new line of small batch craft beers, called Hodag Ales.

“Local brewer and craft beer enthusiast Al Ewan is the new brewmaster and Brenda O’Rourke is the manager of the taproom, retail store and bottle shop,” Auluck stated in a release.

Ten craft beers will be featured in the taproom, as well as public tours and tastings offered. It will also have a gift shop and retail shop for beer to take home in growlers, cans and bottles and a historic brewery memorabilia museum.

Auluck is urging local residents to donate to the brewery any historic Rhinelander or other area breweries’ memorabilia they might have. Donated items will be displayed for enjoyment by locals and visitors alike. The donors’ names will be acknowledged in the museum with the display of the artifacts.

Construction is expected to be complete by February 2018.