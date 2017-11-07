RHS principal taking leave of absence

Associate principal to fill in as interim principal

By Eileen Persike

Editor

Rhinelander High School principal David Ditzler has announced he is taking a leave of absence, beginning Nov. 7. According to an email sent to RHS parents Nov. 7, Ditzler said he will be taking time to focus on his “well being and his family.”

School District of Rhinelander superintendent Kelli Jacobi confirmed Ditzler’s leave, which will take place through Dec. 8. Associate principal Shane Dornfeld will be filling in as interim principal and Jacobi stated she “will be working to secure help for Shane in running the high school.”

Ditzler also stated in the email, “I realize that I have become a human doer and I really need to get back to felling like a human be-er. My doing has not met my own level of expectation which drives me even more to being a doer.” He added, “I have long realized the call to be part of mission based work and, God willing/leading, I will be pursuing this over the next few weeks.”