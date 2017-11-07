Help sought to locate missing Arbor Vitae woman

MaryLee Hovland

A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a 78-year old Vilas County woman who is missing.

MaryLee Hovland was last seen at 9 a.m. Nov. 7. She reportedly left her home in Arbor Vitae, without shoes and without her purse or medications, in a silver 2010 Ford Fusion vehicle with license plate 944TSN.

It is believed she may be headed to Indiana or Michigan. Hovland previously had wandered off with her vehicle and was found near Crandon.

Hovland is described as 5’5″, 200 pounds, gray hair, green eyes, last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts and no shoes.

Anyone having seen MaryLee Hovland is asked to contact the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, 715-479-4441.