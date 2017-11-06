Obituary: Jerry A. Denzine

Jerry A. Denzine, age 65 of Rhinelander, died Nov. 3, 2017 at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born July 29, 1952 in Medford to the late Lawrence and Florence (Bender) Denzine. Jerry was a member of the National Guard from 1970-76.

Jerry is survived by his significant other, Cindy Harlow of Rhinelander; children, Lisa (Scott) Higgins of Medford, Brian (Amy Martin) Denzine of Vesper, Clayton (Barb) Denzine of Medford, and Amber (Tony) Wittlin of New London; sisters, Darlene (Dick Franke) Brost of Medford, Beverly Zuleger of Medford; brothers, Gene (Joyce) Denzine of Medford, Russell (Julie) Denzine of Medford, Wayne (Pat) Denzine of Medford; 12 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

Jerry is preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Jack Zuleger and Donald Brost.

Visitation will be held Nov. 7, 4-8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., both at the Hemer Funeral Home in Medford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Jerry’s family to be designated at a later date (Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake)