Obituary: Jeffrey Wittrock

Jeffrey R. Wittrock, age 50 of Rhinelander, died Oct. 30, 2017, in Rhinelander. He was born June 18, 1967 in Rhinelander to John and Mary Jo (Kernz) Wittrock.

Jeff served in the United States Marines.

Jeff is survived by his children, Jaclyn, Juliana, Nicholas and Joseph Wittrock; his parents; sister and brothers, Michelle (Frank) Pyrchalla, Dennis (Debbie) Wittrock, John (Laura) Wittrock, and Kevin Wittrock; nieces, nephews, other family, friends and his dog, Bella.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and an infant son, Stephen.

Private family services will be held at a later date. A memorial will be established in Jeff’s name and may be directed to his family. (Carlson Funeral Home)