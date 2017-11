Obituary: Janet Dickison

Janet M. Dickison, age 77 of Rhinelander, died Nov. 4, 2017, at Rennes Health and Rehab. She was born June 1, 1940, in Rhinelander to George and Caroline (Punches) Alsteen.

Janet is survived by her husband, Ronald Dickison; children, Julie Braeger and Ronald “Buzz” (Barbara) Dickison; son-in-law, Peter Schrump; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judie White and Melva Zarm; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Ronda Schrump; sisters and brothers, Genevieve, Beatrice, Evelyn, Herb, Eugene, and Charles “Bud.”

A gathering to celebrate Janet’s life will take place 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nov. 10, at the Rhinelander Veterans Center, 1002 Coon Street. (Carlson Funeral Home)