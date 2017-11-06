Obituary: Harley Wilcox

Harley Wilcox, age 84 of Rhinelander, died Nov. 4, 2017, at home. He was born on Feb. 10, 1933, to Perry and Mabel (Bailey) Wilcox.

Harley served in United States Army during the Korean War, 1953-’55.

Harley is survived by his wife Bonnie; three children, Brenda (Andy) Behrle of Rhinelander, Julie (Dan) Czerwinski of Wausau, and Mark (Joy) Wilcox of Marion, Ill.; three grandchildren; two brothers, Francis and Lloyd (Charlotte) of Rhinelander; and one sister, Donna (Johnny) of Wausau; nieces and nephews.

Harley was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Archie; two sisters, Margaret Sherry and Pearl Armstrong, and his dog, Buddy.

Funeral services will be held Nov. 9, at noon, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of services, all at the Carlson Funeral Home. (Carlson Funeral Home)