Aspirus seeking to expand in Rhinelander

Committee backs vacating road for project

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Rhinelander’s Public Works Committee voted Monday in favor of vacating a portion of Cherokee Lane west of Highway 17 to allow Aspirus to expand its existing clinic in the city.

Tom Radenz of REI Engineering appeared in front of the committee on behalf of Aspirus to present plans for the expansion project. He noted the adjacent landowners all were in agreement to vacate the roadway.

“We’re interested in taking that portion of the road out, still leaving a small portion of Cherokee Lane on the very east end for a connection to Highway 17,” Radenz said. “But with that, we’d also like to then expand the Aspirus clinic.

Radenz said the expansion would make it possible for Aspirus to provide additional services.

“This is just kind of the first kick at the cat from the architectural team just to say how can this look and how can it unfold,” he said. “Any addition that we do to this Aspirus clinic, obviously, the roadway is right across the middle.”

Radenz said REI would also work with the appropriate utilities to relocate those services.

According to information provided to the committee from Aspirus, the initial phase of the expansion would involve building an additional medical office building attached to the current building, which would make it possible for Aspirus to bring in a number of specialists with additional space, which would expand to around 40,000 square feet.

In some point in time, Aspirus also indicated it would like to add at the site some kind of procedural center, for which the plans aren’t fully developed.