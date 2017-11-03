Take a deep breath and jump into November

CLOSE

Chamber director says there’s plenty to do this month

BY MAGGIE STEFFEN

RACC executive director

November is a full month. It taps into our natural and business resources. The outdoors is still a draw for locals and visitors alike. There are hiking and biking trails throughout the area. The lakes still offer fishing, or at the very least, beautiful photo opportunities. Hunting seasons are beginning, and of course, there are the holidays.

November is a very reflective month. It could be called the thankful month, starting with paying tribute to and thanking our veterans. Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Area organizations and businesses have ways of helping you do this, beginning with the FHC Rhinelander Dental Center, which is offering free dental assessments to veterans and their families from 9 a.m. – noon. The Rhinelander Masonic Lodge is having a soup and sandwich lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Peoples State Bank is holding a military care package drive; donations will be accepted from now until Nov. 13.

November is also the kickoff of the holiday season and our downtown has something special planned. On Nov. 17, until 8 p.m. and all day Nov. 18, shop downtown Rhinelander and you may enter to win the prize window at Associated Bank. Then at the end of the day Saturday, don’t forget to get yourself ready for the holidays and attend the fashion show at Lund & Taylor Bridal Gallerie, 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 is “Small Business Saturday.” Use this day as your kickoff for purchasing all your gifts locally. When you buy local, what you spend goes right back into the community. It’s helping friends and neighbors – just what this time of year is about.

The month ends with Thanksgiving. We gather with family and friends (call those we can’t be with), eat a great meal, and think about what we are thankful for.

Seeing how you can’t all be at my table, I will share with you my thoughts – I am thankful for the caring community in which I live, I am grateful for the small part I can play in helping my community, and I deeply love all of you who help keep me grounded.

Happy Thanksgiving.

The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, 450 W. Kemp St., is open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maggie Steffen can be reached at 715-365-7464 or visit the Chamber at www.RhinelanderChamber.com.