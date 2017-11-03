Daylight Savings Time ends Nov. 5

CLOSE

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

This is the weekend to get back that hour of sleep lost last spring. Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.

State and local emergency management officials recommend that before setting clocks back, take the time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and put in fresh batteries.

Smoke alarms are designed to provide warning of a fire, giving occupants a chance to escape. According to the National Fire Protection Association, in fires where smoke alarms were present but did not operate, almost half of them had missing or disconnected batteries. In addition, dead batteries caused one-quarter of the smoke detector failures.

Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years and tested monthly.

It’s also important to have working carbon monoxide detectors. Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports that every year about 500 people are treated at Wisconsin hospital emergency rooms for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea and confusion. At high levels it can cause death within minutes.

For more information and tips on emergency preparedness, visit http://readywisconsin.wi.gov.