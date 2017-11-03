Ambassador News

Pictured from left are Bobbie Keso-Mode, Linda Moore, Tarsie Goes, Jan Leschke, Diane Sowinski, Krueger, Linda Krebsbach, Judy Lundin, Linda Davidson, Steve Schreier and not pictured, Tom Jerow.

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander Area Ambassadors recently met at John Krueger Realty, which recently moved to a location inside the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce office, 450 W. Kemp St.

John Krueger Realty has been in business since 1995. Prior to moving to this location, Krueger worked from his home. He can be reached by calling 715-367-5999.

