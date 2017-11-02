Girl Scouts create and donate cake kits

CLOSE

Girls Scouts of the Northwoods Service Unit recently came together for a Halloween open skate at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. The girls celebrated the birthday of Girl Scouts founder Juliette Low, by making Birthday Cake Kits that were then donated to the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry.

Each kit included a cake mix, frosting, pan, candles and some included decorating supplies, a birthday card and a small toy.

Thirty-eight girls from Troops 7297, 7265, 7459, 7358, 7311 and 7318 assembled 47 Birthday Cake Kits.

Girl Scouts are in-need of volunteers, leaders and girls. Anyone interested in becoming involved in projects like these, becoming a girl scout, leader or volunteer please contact Cheryl Schnelle, Northwoods Service Director, at cschnelle@gsnwgl.org or look on Facebook at Girl Scouts of Northwoods Service Unit.