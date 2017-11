Patricia A. (Renner) Meyer, age 81 of Rhinelander, died Oct. 29, 2017, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Patricia was born Jan. 14, 1936 in Indiana.

She is survived by her children, Betty (Scott) Yusczak of Rhinelander, Richard Berghoff of Butternut, Barbara (Carl) Waters, and John Berghoff, both of Fifield; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A private celebration of Patricia’s life will take place at a later date. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)