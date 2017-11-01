Obituary: Linda Lou Keso

Linda Lou Keso, age 80 of Rhinelander, died Oct. 31, 2017. She was born Aug. 29, 1937, to Alexander and Anna Alsteens.

Linda is survived by her children, Cindy Kennedy, Gay (Tim) Worth, August (Crystal) Keso and William Keso; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond and Norman, and sister-in-law Margaret; other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; daughters, Tina Maria Keso, and Brenda (Keso) Brown.

Visitation will be held Nov. 3, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service at Hildebrand Funeral Home. A committal service will immediately follow at Forest Home Cemetery. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)