Obituary: Frances H. Shalbreck

Frances H. Shalbreck, age 98 of Rhinelander, died Oct. 30, 2017, at Friendly Village. She was born Nov. 25, 1918, in Menomonie to Henry and Helen (Schultz) Giertz.

Frances is survived by her children, John Shalbreck of Littlerock, Calif., Rosemary Shalbreck of Rhinelander, Stephanie (Evans) Robicheaux of Round Rock, Texas, and Connie (Bill) Layton of Minoqua; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Holden of Menomonie; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephan; two brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be held Nov. 3, from 5-7 p.m., and Nov. 4, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service, all at Hildebrand Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Cemetery. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)