Rhinelander FBLA/DECA takes on Trick or Can food drive

From left, Emma Wendt, Lauren Rosendahl, Caitlin Harris, Anthony Klabunde, Abigail Krueger, Natasha Wacker and Mason Hageny. Submitted photo.

Rhinelander FBLA/DECA members collected 1,820 food items for the local Rhinelander Food Pantry during its Trick or Can drive last month. This is the second year the Rhinelander club participated in this statewide DECA initiative, collecting more than twice as much food donated by the community than in 2016.

Club members delivered bags and instructions to homes throughout Rhinelander Oct. 18 and picked up the donated items the following week. Donations were also accepted during the recent parent-teacher conferences.

